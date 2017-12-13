Bay area convenience sought

The Government will strive to make doing business or working in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area convenient for Hong Kong people.

Acting Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Andy Chan told legislators today the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has been working with Guangdong and Macau authorities in drawing up the development plan for the bay area with the National Development & Reform Commission.

The HKSAR Government has relayed the views of Hong Kong sectors to the commission, which include improving tax arrangements, introducing measures to facilitate the entry of Hong Kong people and vehicles to the Mainland, and lowering the threshold for various professional sectors wishing to provide services in the bay area.

Mr Chan said: "On the current arrangement of Hong Kong people working in the Mainland for over 183 days having to pay Mainland personal income tax, the HKSAR Government will, under the framework of the development of the bay area, strive for the provision of more measures that would increase the level of convenience for Hong Kong people working, starting businesses and doing business in the bay area, including discussion with Mainland authorities on tax arrangements for Hong Kong people working in the Mainland."

The HKSAR Government and the MTR Corporation are also discussing with the China Railway Corporation the fare levels and ticketing arrangements for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, including whether fare concession schemes will be introduced.

Mr Chan said the work on drawing up the development plan has essentially been completed and it is expected to be promulgated in the first quarter of next year.

The HKSAR Government will formulate concrete work plans with the Central Government and Guangdong and Macau authorities to implement the development plan, he added.