CE attends Bay Area forum

Tech tour: Chief Executive CY Leung (right) tours the National Supercomputing Centre at Sun Yat-sen University.

Tech tour: Chief Executive CY Leung (right) tours the National Supercomputing Centre at Sun Yat-sen University.

Strategic speech: Chief Executive CY Leung speaks at the Forum on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Strategic speech: Chief Executive CY Leung speaks at the Forum on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Chief Executive CY Leung today attended the Forum on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area in Guangzhou as part of a three-day tour to the Guangdong cities in the bay area.

He met Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui at the forum to discuss the bay area's development.

Speaking at the forum, Mr Leung said the bay area plan will provide a new platform for co-operation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

He added Hong Kong, with its international social and economic systems as well as professional industries, will make contribution to the bay area's development.

In the morning, Mr Leung visited the Qinsheng Interchange and the Nansha Free Trade Zone Planning Exhibition Centre to learn more about local infrastructure planning.

Mr Leung also toured the National Supercomputing Centre at Sun Yat-sen University to learn about the operation of the supercomputer Tianhe-2.

Also joining the tour are Executive Council non-official members, members of the Strategic Development and Economic Development commissions, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Financial Secretary Paul Chan and other government officials.