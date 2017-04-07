CE to visit Guangdong

Chief Executive CY Leung will lead a delegation to the Guangdong cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area from April 19 to 21.

The delegation will comprise Executive Council non-official members and members of the Strategic Development and Economic Development commissions.

They will visit Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhaoqing, Jiangmen, Zhongshan and Zhuhai to see their latest developments in infrastructure, town planning, and innovation and technology.

They will also meet the cities' leaders.

Mr Leung will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Development Eric Ma.

Other Government officials joining the trip include Under Secretary for Transport & Housing Yau Shing-mu, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung and Commissioner for Belt & Road Yvonne Choi.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will be Acting Chief Executive during Mr Leung’s absence.