Bay area plan important to HK

Chief Executive CY Leung said the Government attaches great importance to the plan to develop a bay area in the Pearl River Delta.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mr Leung said the agenda, which Premier Li Keqiang announced in his latest work report, will bring significant economic development opportunities to Hong Kong.

The Chief Executive will lead a delegation to the Guangdong cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area from April 19 to 21.

They will meet Guangdong and Guangzhou officials, and visit five cities in the province.

The Government will submit its views on the plan to the National Development & Reform Commission in June.