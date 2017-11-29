LegCo can discuss co-location plan

Legislators can discuss the co-location plan for the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Rail Link in detail during the local legislative process.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told legislators today the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will soon initiate the second step of the three-step process to seek National People's Congress Standing Committee approval for the co-operation arrangement signed between Hong Kong and the Mainland for implementing the co-location plan.

It will then start the local legislative process pursuant to the committee's decision.

It would be inappropriate for the Government to comment on the legal issues in detail at this stage he said, as the committee will be examining the co-operation arrangement and legal proceedings challenging the co-location arrangement are ongoing.

The full text of the co-operation arrangement will be disclosed after the committee has made a decision.

Noting the local legislative exercise to implement the contents of the co-operation arrangement is an essential part of the three-step process, Mr Chan said the legislative proposal must be examined and enacted by the Legislative Council during which lawmakers can discuss the bill's contents in detail.

"The HKSAR Government will duly explain the arrangement and undertake other relevant work to harness the support of members in the legislative process ahead, so that Hong Kong residents can enjoy high-speed rail service as scheduled and experience the time-saving and convenient co-location arrangement at the West Kowloon Station."

Mr Chan said he believes implementing the co-location arrangement by way of the three-step process can provide a sound legal basis for the arrangement.