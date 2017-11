Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang will speak at the 2017 Guandgong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation Forum in Foshan on November 28.

The forum is organised by the Council for the Promotion of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area as its theme.

Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yang's absence.