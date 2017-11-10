CE meets APEC leaders

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met leaders of different economies while attending Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Da Nang, Vietnam, today.

At the APEC Women Political Leaders Roundtable, which strengthens ties among female leaders in the Asia-Pacific region, Mrs Lam shared her governing experience and the promotion of equal opportunities for women. Participants included Chile President Michelle Bachelet and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

​Mrs Lam then attended a session of the APEC CEO Summit during which President Xi Jinping gave a speech.

She also joined in the Dialogue with APEC Business Advisory Council where members discussed deepening regional economic integration through free trade and globalisation, optimising the benefits of a digital economy, and facilitating small and medium enterprises' access to international markets.

During the APEC Informal Dialogue with ASEAN Leaders, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong continues to leverage its unique advantage under "one country, two systems" to strengthen its status as an international trade and business centre.

Noting ASEAN is a crucial market for Hong Kong, Mrs Lam expressed hope the free trade agreement to be signed between the two parties will take regional co-operation to new heights.

Mrs Lam also held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Vietnam and Thailand.

During her meeting with Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mrs Lam congratulated Vietnam on its successful hosting of the APEC 2017 Economic Leaders' Meeting.

She expressed hope the Vietnamese government will facilitate Hong Kong businesses investing in Vietnam and Hong Kong tourists visiting the country.

At her meeting with Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government plans to set up an Economic & Trade Office in Thailand, to foster closer ties with the country.

In the evening, Mrs Lam attended a leaders gala dinner hosted by Vietnam and watched cultural performances.