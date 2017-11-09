Edward Yau meets trade ministers

Trade ties: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) meets Indonesian Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita in Da Nang.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau met trade ministers and representatives of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies in Da Nang today.

Mr Yau met Indonesian Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai.

Mr Yau said Thailand and Indonesia are the third- and sixth-largest trading partners of Hong Kong among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries.

He said Hong Kong and Thailand will continue to prosper with the stable investment environment secured under the Investment Promotion & Protection Agreement signed between the two places.

He added he strongly believes the Hong Kong - ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, once effective, will further strengthen the already close economic ties between Hong Kong and ASEAN member states.

He hopes these economies can capitalise on the benefits brought by the agreement to generate new business opportunities.

Mr Yau also met New Zealand's Minister for Trade & Export Growth David Parker, saying Hong Kong looks forward to working closely with New Zealand in advancing trade liberalisation in various trade fora and fostering even stronger ties.

Mr Yau later joined the lunch hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam for Hong Kong representatives to the APEC Business Advisory Council.

He also attended the CEO Summit in which the Chief Executive spoke as a panellist.