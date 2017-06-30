President inspects HK Garrison

In formation: President and Central Military Commission Chairman Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison.

President Xi Jinping inspected the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison at Shek Kong Barracks today.

Mr Xi, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the military parade consisting of 3,100 soldiers and officers stationed in Hong Kong.

It was the fifth and largest inspection of the garrison since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

More than 100 items of military equipment, including air defence missiles and helicopters, were displayed.

Mr Xi then visited the Junior Police Call Permanent Activity Centre & Integrated Youth Training Camp in Pat Heung.

He was briefed by Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo and JPC members on the camp's facilities and training concept.

Mr Xi chatted with the members and encouraged them to serve the country and Hong Kong.

He also commended Police for maintaining the city's law and order.

Mr Xi was accompanied on the visits by Chief Executive CY Leung.