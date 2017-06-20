CE to open Beijing expo

Chief Executive CY Leung will open the "Together • Progress • Opportunity" exhibition on June 26 in Beijing.

The expo is among the events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam, Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Development Eric Ma will also attend the opening ceremony.

Mr Leung will return to Hong Kong that day.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mr Leung’s absence.