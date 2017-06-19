City planning expo to be held

City evolution: The "Hong Kong ∞ Impression" exhibition explores the city's urban planning and infrastructure development.

An exhibition on Hong Kong's urban planning and infrastructure development will open tomorrow.

Jointly presented by the Development Bureau and the Planning Department, the exhibition features interactive installations and digital art and play.

Visitors will see how urban planning shapes the city's growth and future development.

Opening the exhibition today, Director of Planning Raymond Lee said the show presents the city's infinite future possibilities.

"I sincerely hope that the public will enjoy this exhibition and share the memories of our collaborative efforts on planning and development of Hong Kong," he said.

"At the same time, we reimagine our vision of the city's future development and advance sustainable projects. Together we shall build a liveable, competitive, sustainable and inclusive Hong Kong."

The "Hong Kong ∞ Impression" exhibition will run until November 30 at the City Gallery and the adjoining Edinburgh Place in Central.