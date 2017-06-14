FS visits Sai Kung homes

Inclusive society: Financial Secretary Paul Chan presents celebratory souvenirs to the elderly in Sai Kung.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan conducted home visits in Sai Kung today as part of the Celebrations for All project.

Mr Chan and a group of volunteers visited three families in Kwun Mun Fishermen Village and Mang Kung Uk to learn about their living conditions and needs.

He distributed gift packs to the residents to express community care and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Chan said poverty alleviation, care for the elderly and support for the disadvantaged are at the top of the current-term Government's agenda, and the administration has been investing heavily in these aspects.

For the 2017-18 financial year, the estimated recurrent expenditure on education, social welfare and healthcare exceeds $210 billion, accounting for 60% of government recurrent spending.

He said recurrent expenditure in these three areas has recorded a cumulative increase of 43% over the past five years.

Sai Kung's social welfare and community organisations will soon visit more than 7,000 elderly households and over 5,000 special-needs families.

Mr Chan thanked the volunteers and encouraged them to keep supporting those in need to build a caring and inclusive society.