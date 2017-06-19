Lau Kong-wah visits Sha Tin

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited elderly and needy families in Sha Tin today as part of the Celebrations for All project.

He visited three families in Sun Chui Estate to learn about their living conditions and needs.

Mr Lau also distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The home visits in the district are supported by almost 60 organisations, with 2,700 volunteers reaching out to more than 20,000 households.

Mr Lau thanked the organisations and volunteers for supporting the project.

He added the activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary show the Government’s policy objectives of promoting cultural and creative industries, caring for the underprivileged, and sustaining economic growth.