CS opens elderly tech expo

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung opened the Gerontech & Innovation Expo & Summit today.

Organised by the Government, the Council of Social Service and the Science & Technology Parks Corporation, the three-day event showcases the latest technologies from around the world to boost the elderly’s living standard.

More than 110 local and international exhibitors display hi-tech products, including a smart phone book and an automatic toilet waste removal system.

Mr Cheung said as Hong Kong's population is ageing rapidly, it should make use of innovation and technology to enhance elderly care services.

"Our senior citizens have contributed much to the success and prosperity that we are enjoying today," he said.

"This important event provides a great opportunity for us all to consider how to make Hong Kong a better city for our senior citizens to age well."

World Health Organization Representative in China Bernhard Schwartländer and the Secretary General of the International Federation on Ageing Jane Barratt talked about global measures to address the ageing population through technology.

The event is among the celebratory activities for the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

