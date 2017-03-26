Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE poll conducted fairly

March 26, 2017

The Chief Executive Election was held in an open, fair and honest manner, Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung says.

 

Briefing reporters after the election concluded today, Mr Fung said the process ran smoothly thanks to the prior arrangements made for it.

 

He said the commission received two complaints concerning the poll.

 

Regarding the questionable ballots identified during the election, he said the Returning Officer ruled on the validity of the votes in the presence of the candidates and their agents.

 

The determination process was conducted openly in the counting station, he added.



Top