CE poll conducted fairly

The Chief Executive Election was held in an open, fair and honest manner, Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung says.

Briefing reporters after the election concluded today, Mr Fung said the process ran smoothly thanks to the prior arrangements made for it.

He said the commission received two complaints concerning the poll.

Regarding the questionable ballots identified during the election, he said the Returning Officer ruled on the validity of the votes in the presence of the candidates and their agents.

The determination process was conducted openly in the counting station, he added.