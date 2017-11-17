Agency malpractices probed

The Labour Department conducted a joint operation with Police and the Immigration Department today to investigate illegal employment agency activities.

They inspected three agencies in Tsim Sha Tsui, Wan Chai and Kennedy Town.

There have been reports of employment agencies referring foreign domestic helpers to work illegally outside Hong Kong, providing inaccurate job information, or overcharging the helpers for job placement.

The Government said it is greatly concerned about those illegal activities, adding it is committed to safeguarding the rights of helpers and will not tolerate exploitation.

The Labour Department will take action on overcharging offences after receiving complaints from the helpers or referrals by consulates in Hong Kong.

The cases will also be investigated by Police and the Immigration Department.

Employment agencies are reminded to operate in compliance with Hong Kong laws. Failure to do so may lead to prosecution and possible revocation of licences.

Helpers can call 2115 3667 or visit the Labour Department’s Employment Agencies Administration at unit 906, 9/F, One Mong Kok Road Commercial Centre, 1 Mong Kok Road, Kowloon, to report illegal agency activities.