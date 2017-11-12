Flexibility for Filipino workers’ stay: CS

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will exercise flexibility in extending the stay of Filipino domestic helpers who have been affected by the Philippine government’s suspension of issuing overseas employment certificates.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today, saying the Immigration Department will consider the individual circumstances of each case and make appropriate arrangements.

The Social Welfare Department will also provide assistance to the affected families, such as occasional child care and elderly services, he added.

Reiterating the Philippines’ move is not targeting Hong Kong, Mr Cheung said the HKSARG has urged its Philippine counterpart to resume issuing the working certificates as soon as possible.