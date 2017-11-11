Halt on Filipino workers concerning

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has expressed concern to the Philippine government about the suspension of issuing overseas employment certificates for Filipino domestic helpers.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong told the media today thousands of Hong Kong families will be affected by the delayed issuance of the working certificates.

He said he hopes the Philippine government would consider that the reason of the suspension is not related to the situation in Hong Kong, but due to incidents in other countries.

Dr Law also hopes the country’s authorities will shorten the suspension period as soon as possible to allow Filipino domestic helpers to come to Hong Kong.

“For those families who, because of this incident, had (been) caught (by) surprise and unable to deal with some of the caring of their elderly persons at home, then they should seek assistance from the Social Welfare department or NGOs nearby to see if there is any respite service that will be able to help them,” he added.