Action taken against employment agencies

The Labour Department takes vigorous enforcement action against employment agencies violating the law and will take prompt action upon receiving complaints.

It made the statement tonight in response to media enquiries, saying to strengthen protection for foreign domestic helpers and prevent them from being exploited by agencies, the department maintains regular contact with the consulates of the Philippines and other countries.

When agencies are suspected of referring domestic helpers to work in places where there is no actual vacancy, the department conducts an investigation and refers cases to Police if fraud is suspected.

The department will investigate for suspected contravention of the Code of Practice for Employment Agencies. If any contravention is detected, the Commissioner for Labour can consider revoking or refusing to renew the licence of the agency.

From 2013 to the end of last month the department prosecuted five agencies for illegal referral of job-seekers to work in other places, and revoked or refused to renew the licence of four of them.

The department urged helpers who suspect they are being exploited to file a complaint with the Employment Agencies Administration as soon as possible.

To prevent helpers from falling into job-seeking traps, the department will raise awareness on the issue.

Regarding the Philippines' suspension of issuing Overseas Employment Certificates, the department said the Philippine Consulate General has confirmed the move is not meant to target Hong Kong, nor is it related to the malpractices of individual agencies here.