Link proposals must comply with BL

The Hong Kong and Central governments have reached a consensus that the co-location proposals for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link have to comply with the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen made the statement in Beijing today after discussing the matter with Central Government officials.

He said the co-location arrangements will boost the convenience of passengers, and efficiency of the rail.

"The passengers' legal responsibilities would not be increased in any way and the passengers' legal liability would not be affected," he added.