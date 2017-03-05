HK part of China: CE

It is a political and constitutional reality that Hong Kong is a part of China.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement today to reporters in Beijing before concluding his visit there after attending the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Mr Leung said Hong Kong has implemented all the provisions of the Basic Law and “one country, two systems” has become a part of daily life.

“We want to make sure Hong Kong remains part of China provided that everyone in Hong Kong takes the view that Hong Kong cannot or should not be an independent state and Hong Kong will remain part of China."

Society must be cautious against the notion of “Hong Kong independence” because it damages the interests of the city and the country.