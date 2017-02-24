HK high degree of autonomy

Since the return of Hong Kong to the Motherland, the city has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau issued the statement tonight in response to the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office’s Six-monthly Report on Hong Kong.

“This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle, which has been widely recognised by the international community,” the statement said.

"Foreign governments should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR," it added.