Country park study underway

The Development Bureau is studying and identifying possible sites for non-profit-making use at the periphery of country parks with lower ecological value.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme today, Acting Secretary for Development Eric Ma said the area outside the Tai Lam Tunnel's north exit is a possible site for consideration.

"The ecological value of the site is not high. So I think that is one potential area that we could look into and give some more facts on this proposal, so that the community can have a discussion,” he said.

Mr Ma added the site satisfies the three criteria of having low ecological value, being located at the fringe of a country park, and being accessible to the public.