Robust healthcare system pursued

The Government will work to provide a robust healthcare system for Hong Kong, Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man says.

In the 2017 Policy Address, the Government pledged to provide an additional $2 billion to the Hospital Authority in total recurrent expenditure.

Speaking to the media today, Dr Ko said it is very important to adjust the baseline of the recurrent provision for the authority to a healthier level.

"Then this will allow a more healthier basis for the future government to consider the allocation to the Hospital Authority basing on the change in population of Hong Kong as well as the population structure."

On avian influenza, Dr Ko said he is concerned about the H7N9 situation on the Mainland as there has been an increasing number of human infection cases this winter.

He called on the public who plan to go to the Mainland during the Lunar New Year to avoid wet markets, and birds and poultry.