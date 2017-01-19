I&T measures boost dev't

The innovation and technology measures outlined in the 2017 Policy Address will boost economic and social development.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang made the statement today, elaborating on the I&T measures outlined in the 2017 Policy Address at a press conference.

The measures include the establishment of an InnoCell adjacent to the Science Park to provide residential units with working spaces for leasing to staff of the park’s incubatees and startups.

An Inno Space will also be established to promote the conversion of innovative and technological ideas into industrial designs or products.

The Government has earmarked $500 million to assist Government departments in using technology to enhance public service quality.

It will also study overseas experience and explore how to make use of tax and financial concessions, and other policy support measures, to attract I&T enterprises to set up shop in Hong Kong.

Mr Yang said policies that boost the development of I&T industries are beneficial to Hong Kong and will continue in the next administration.