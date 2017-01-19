Study country park plan: CE

Chief Executive CY Leung has called on society to consider his Policy Address proposal to develop country park land with low ecological value.

Mr Leung made the appeal on a radio show this morning while taking listeners' questions on his 2017 Policy Address.

He said the Government has worked hard to increase land supply to stabilise the residential property market.

But to meet the 10-year housing supply target of 480,000 units, it has to expand land supply sources to include the periphery of country parks with low ecological and public enjoyment value.

He noted the use of low value land can yield tens of thousands of flats.

On not introducing the universal retirement protection scheme, Mr Leung said the Government has to consider its limited financial resources and the scheme's sustainability.

On social harmony, he said there are fewer contradictions from all sides in society as the Government has done a lot in poverty alleviation and elderly care to benefit the lower-class, adding expensive rents and high property prices cause social divisions.

Responding to callers’ concern about education issues, Mr Leung said the quality of teachers is what matters most.

He proposed subsidising secondary school teachers to join courses or school attachment programmes overseas.

"The Government will do more to improve teaching quality," he said.