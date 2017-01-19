Consensus on offsetting urged

Chief Executive CY Leung hopes different sectors of the community can discuss the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting arrangement in a pragmatic manner and forge a consensus.

In his Policy Speech yesterday, he announced a proposal to progressively abolish the offsetting of severance or long-service payment systems with the fund contribution.

Attending the 2017 Policy Address question-and-answer session in the Legislative Council today, Mr Leung said the Government will hold discussions with different sectors to finalise the proposal.

He said once a consensus is reached, whoever assumes the post of the next Chief Executive must continue efforts with the issue.