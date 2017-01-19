Press here to Skip to the main content
Consensus on offsetting urged

January 19, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung hopes different sectors of the community can discuss the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting arrangement in a pragmatic manner and forge a consensus.

 

In his Policy Speech yesterday, he announced a proposal to progressively abolish the offsetting of severance or long-service payment systems with the fund contribution.

 

Attending the 2017 Policy Address question-and-answer session in the Legislative Council today, Mr Leung said the Government will hold discussions with different sectors to finalise the proposal.

 

He said once a consensus is reached, whoever assumes the post of the next Chief Executive must continue efforts with the issue. 



2017 Policy Address