Study on country parks set

Chief Executive CY Leung says the Government will study and identify possible sites for non-profit-making use at the periphery of country parks with lower ecological value.

Speaking to reporters before an Executive Council meeting today, Mr Leung said since the proposal to explore such land for public housing and other non-profit-making uses was announced in his recent Policy Address, there are views the Government should identify the sites to facilitate discussion.

He said the study will be preliminary and findings on possible sites and related concerns will be put forward for the community to consider.

He noted that country parks are a part of Hong Kong's valuable assets.

However, the problem of insufficient land supply for housing has driven up property prices and rent, creating a lot of pressure on livelihood, he added.