OALA to benefit more seniors

Optimising the Old Age Living Allowance scheme is a speedy way to benefit more seniors in the short term, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says.

As pledged in the 2017 Policy Address, the scheme will be enhanced by adding a higher tier of assistance and relaxing the asset limits for the existing allowance.

Speaking to the media after attending a television programme, Mr Cheung said new measures have shown the Government's determination, sincerity and responsibility on social security, adding the Government will keep monitoring social development and needs.

He said there is still room for improvement on residential care places and services for the elderly, and related measures will be enhanced in the coming year.