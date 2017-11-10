Commission on Children views invited

A public engagement exercise on the establishment of a Commission on Children will be held from November 13 to January 31.

Announced in the Chief Executive's 2017 Policy Address, the Government plans to set up the commission in mid-2018 to amalgamate the efforts of bureaus and departments and concern groups to address children's issues.

A series of activities will be held to canvass views from the community, including those of children, on the expected role, functions, composition and structure of the commission, the priority areas or issues to be addressed by the body in the first two years, and the theme and approach for its promotional and public education initiatives.

Views can be posted to Team 1, Labour & Welfare Bureau, 11/F West Wing, Central Government Offices, 2 Tim Mei Avenue, Tamar, faxed to 2524 7635 or sent by email.

The submission deadline is January 31.

