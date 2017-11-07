Policy Address feedback urged

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has urged lawmakers to give their views on her maiden Policy Address during the Motion of Thanks debate in the Legislative Council tomorrow.

Speaking to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she and her Principal Officials will listen to the opinions of legislators during the discussion on her policy speech.

The debate will be held for three days, with majority support needed from LegCo members in both the functional and geographical constituencies to pass the motion.