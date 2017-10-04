Mid-autumn festivities held

The traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance was held tonight as part of the Leisure & Cultural Services Department's lantern carnival to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at the red cloth hanging ceremony.

A local item inscribed onto the national list of intangible cultural heritage, the fiery 67-metre dragon paraded through the streets of Tai Hang and around Victoria Park.

The park also featured dazzling lanterns together with music and dance performances, and acrobatic shows.

The carnival will move to Sha Tin Park tomorrow and to Tsing Yi Park on October 6.

Another lantern display is being shown outside the Cultural Centre until October 15.

