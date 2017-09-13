Press here to Skip to the main content
National Day fireworks set for Oct 1

September 13, 2017

A fireworks display will be held over Victoria Harbour on October 1 to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

 

Divided into eight scenes, the 23-minute extravaganza will start at 9pm.

 

Highlights include the display of full-moon-shaped fireworks which symbolise family harmony and Hong Kong's celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival with the motherland.

 

Another highlight will feature a 3D heart-shaped display symbolising the solidarity of citizens in building a better Hong Kong.

 

The $13 million show is organised by the Home Affairs Bureau and sponsored by the Hong Kong Commerce & Industry Associations.



