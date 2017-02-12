Gov't aids mental illness patients

The Government attaches great importance to the provision of health services for mental illness sufferers.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement today in response to comments that the MTR arson attack shows there is insufficient support for mental illness sufferers.

Dr Ko said, according to the recommendations of the Review Committee on Mental Health, a number of initiatives have been implemented to improve different aspects of mental health services.

“In future, the Government will continue to accord importance to mental health services and increase the resources required for such services.”