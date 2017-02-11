Man arrested for MTR arson

Police have arrested a 60-year-old man for the arson attack in Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station last night that injured 18 people.

Police received reports at about 7.15pm that a fire broke out inside the compartment of a Tsim Sha Tsui-bound train from Admiralty.

It was put out by MTR staff and passengers.

Seven men and 11 women, aged 15 to 60, suffered injuries and were sent to hospital for treatment.

Liquid fire accelerants were seized at the scene.

Police believe the arrested man set the fire for personal reasons and he committed the act alone.

The incident was neither a terrorist attack nor an attack against the public transport system.

Anyone with information on the incident can call investigators on 3661 9351.