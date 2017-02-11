MTR safety to be reviewed: CS

The Government will conduct a comprehensive review of MTR safety in the wake of the arson attack in Tsim Sha Tsui Station that left 18 people injured.

Speaking after visiting the victims in hospital today, Chief Secretary Mr Cheung said they will be provided the best medical care, adding the Social Welfare and Home Affairs departments helped them after the incident occurred last night.

Secretary for Security TK Lai condemned the attack, saying Police will enhance MTR patrols and thoroughly investigate the incident.