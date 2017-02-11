Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

MTR safety to be reviewed: CS

February 11, 2017

The Government will conduct a comprehensive review of MTR safety in the wake of the arson attack in Tsim Sha Tsui Station that left 18 people injured.

 

Speaking after visiting the victims in hospital today, Chief Secretary Mr Cheung said they will be provided the best medical care, adding the Social Welfare and Home Affairs departments helped them after the incident occurred last night.

 

Secretary for Security TK Lai condemned the attack, saying Police will enhance MTR patrols and thoroughly investigate the incident.



Top
Wi-Fi.HK