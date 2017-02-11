Arson attack investigated

The Government and the MTR Corporation will study the arson attack aboard an MTR train to see if security and safety improvements are needed.

Prof Cheung made the statement today after inspecting Tsim Sha Tsui Station where the incident occurred last night, noting the MTRC has formed an investigation panel.

The MTRC will submit an investigation report and the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department will follow up on the case.

Prof Cheung praised the station's staff for quickly helping passengers evacuate and said Police and fire officers arrived soon after the incident occurred.

“So in terms of reaction to a major incident, I would say the response was very good,” he said.

The MTRC has in place detailed operational and railway safety manuals that are updated and improved from time to time, he said, adding there are sufficient fire extinguishers in MTR trains and the station.