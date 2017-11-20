FS starts Beijing trip

Financial Secretary Paul Chan started a duty visit to Beijing today.

Joined by Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau and Commissioner for Innovation & Technology Annie Choi, Mr Chan met the Ministry of Science & Technology Vice Minister Xu Nanping.

He briefed Mr Xu on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s initiatives to promote innovation and technology, including additional tax deductions for research and development expenditure, the Innovation & Technology Venture Fund, and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

Accompanied by Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan, the Financial Secretary later called on Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director Zhang Xiaoming, and gave him an update on Hong Kong’s economic situation.