FS to visit Beijing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will visit Beijing from November 19 to 22 to meet Central Government officials in charge of financial and monetary policies.

Mr Chan will visit the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Science & Technology, the State Administration of Taxation, the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office and other authorities.

He will be joined by Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau and Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan during the visit.

During his absence, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will be Acting Financial Secretary.