Substantial waste quota remains

There is still room for importing Hong Kong waste paper to the Mainland within this year.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the statement to the media today, saying the Environment Bureau was told by the Ministry of Environmental Protection at a meeting in Beijing that there is substantial quota remaining this year for the Mainland to accept waste paper.

"Certainly the concerned business and companies would have their commercial considerations, but there (is) still (room) for importing Hong Kong waste paper to the Mainland within this year."

Mr Wong said the meeting also covered the Mainland's new waste import requirements to be implemented next year.

"We have communicated the concerned policy with the Hong Kong local recyclers so that they understand the standards."

The Government will help the recyclers upgrade their operations to meet the new national standards through the Recycling Fund, he added.