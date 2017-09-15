Public urged to continue recycling

The Government has urged the public to continue recycling waste paper and bring it to community recycling centres after some recyclers suspended their collection and processing of waste paper.

In a statement today, the Government said people can take clean waste paper to the four Community Green Stations and the 18 Community Recycling Centres supported by the Environment & Conservation Fund.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will enhance its street cleaning and recyclable collection services.

Department staff will collect waste paper collected from the streets and get contractors to deliver it to the EcoPark in Tuen Mun for temporary storage.

Additional recycling bins will also be placed near existing recycling bins outside designated refuse collection points.

The department's recycling contractors will enhance their collection services.

The Environmental Protection Department has reserved sites in the EcoPark for recyclers to store their waste paper pending exportation.

From today, recyclers can use the sites for temporary storage for free.

They can call 9166 4592 to make appointments for the use of the sites.