New rules will benefit recyclers

The Environmental Protection Department today called on the local recycling industry to positively and proactively grasp the opportunity arising from the Mainland's new requirements on the export of recyclables.

In a statement today, the department said it is an opportunity for the industry to upgrade their operational ability and standard to enhance recycling efficiency and the value chain of the local recycling industry.

It said the Government will maintain close liaison with the industry and stakeholders. It will also examine ways to strengthen support for the industry.

Government departments have contacted the industry and stakeholders to find a solution after some recycling practitioners said they may need to suspend the collection and processing of waste paper generated locally.

In view of public concern over the environmental hygiene issues that might arise from the trade's collection suspension, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will implement contingency measures.

The Government will also identify government land to provide temporary storage of paper materials.