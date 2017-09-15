Temporary storage site reserved

The Government has reserved a site at Tuen Mun EcoPark for recyclers to temporarily store their waste paper after some recyclers suspended their collection and processing of waste paper.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the statement to the media today, saying the Government will look for more storage areas if needed.

The Mainland authorities have recently announced a plan to tighten requirements on the import of recyclables.

Mr Wong said the Government will follow up on the issue with the Mainland authorities.

"There are still quotas held by some of the recyclers to transport the waste paper to the Mainland.

"At the same time, there are different recyclers looking for other export channels, say, to Southeast Asia.

"So there are different ways to mitigate the situation for the time being."