Co-location plan gains support

The co-location arrangement for the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link has been supported by the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen made the statement after attending the committee's group deliberation meeting in Beijing today.

Committee members discussed the co-location arrangement. A vote will be held on December 27.

They also studied other issues Hong Kong people are concerned about.

Mr Yuen said each member who spoke during the meeting supported implementing the co-location arrangement at West Kowloon Station.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and Secretary for Security John Lee also attended the meeting.