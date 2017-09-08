CS visits Shenzhen Bay Control Point

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited the Shenzhen Bay Control Point to inspect its co-location arrangement.

The checkpoint is the first border control point in Hong Kong to adopt the arrangement.

Accompanied by Director of Immigration Erick Tsang, Mr Cheung met the department’s frontline staff to learn about their immigration control work.

He also visited the Passenger Terminal Building to learn how the Immigration Department conducts immigration clearance for passengers and vehicles travelling between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

The adoption of the co-location arrangement allows cross-boundary bus passengers to clear both Hong Kong and Mainland's immigration in the building.

The border checkpoint handled more than 38 million passengers and 4.2 million vehicles last year.

Mr Cheung said the smooth and effective operation of the co-location arrangement has boosted the convenience of passengers.