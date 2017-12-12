CE to brief state leaders

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will brief state leaders on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's work over the past five months during her duty visit to Beijing from December 13 to 15.

Mrs Lam told the media before today's Executive Council meeting that many initiatives raised in her maiden Policy Address have been implemented.

They include a non-means-tested subsidy scheme for students studying self-financing undergraduate degree programmes and the Space Sharing Scheme for Youth.

She said the Pilot Member Self-Recommendation Scheme for Youth and the recruitment of young people to join the proposed Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Unit have received good responses while the non-means-tested Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme has been supported by the public.

The Steering Committee on Innovation & Technology led by her also held its first meeting last week.

Apart from briefing officials, Mrs Lam will sign, on behalf of the HKSAR Government, an arrangement with the National Development & Reform Commission on advancing Hong Kong's participation in and contribution to the Belt & Road Initiative.

She said the plan, suggested by her, is similar to the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.