LegCo decision respected

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says he respects the Legislative Council President's decision to limit discussion time for the LegCo Rules of Procedure amendment.

Legislators started discussing the amendment today but the pro-democracy camp tried to delay the debate.

Speaking to reporters in Shenzhen tonight, Mr Cheung said he respects the LegCo President's decision to limit lawmakers' speaking time to 15 minutes each, saying this is traditional practice.

He said the filibustering situation is serious and called on legislators to be pragmatic during debates for the sake of Hong Kong's overall interests.