LegCo decision respected

Chief Executive Carrie Lam respects an arrangement by the Legislative Council President to amend LegCo's Rules of Procedure.

Making the statement to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, she said Andrew Leung's decision is reasonable.

Mr Leung decided all proposals from different camps will be combined into a single debate to finalise rule changes before Christmas.

Mrs Lam said she appreciates that he took a well-balanced approach to accept amendments by the pro-democracy camp, while formulating the arrangement based on Basic Law Article 75.

"We hope that things in the Legislative Council will be brought back to normal as soon as possible," she said.

Mrs Lam urged legislators to respect Mr Leung's decision.

When asked about the timing of the upcoming March 11 LegCo by-election, Mrs Lam said the Electoral Affairs Commission's decision has already been gazetted.