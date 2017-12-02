Gov’t respects EAC decision

The Government respects the Electoral Affairs Commission’s decision to conduct the Legislative Council by-election on March 11.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media today, in response to some pro-establishment lawmakers’ comments on the timing, which will clash with the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Mr Cheung said he noted and understood their concerns, adding the commission took a series of factors and requirements of the law into consideration.

He said the Government respects the decision and will handle the arrangements accordingly to ensure the by-election will be conducted in a fair and open manner.