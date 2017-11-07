Anthem law being drafted

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the Government has started drafting local legislation on the National Anthem Law.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee decided on November 4 to add the National Anthem Law to Annex III of the Basic Law.

Speaking before attending an Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said she hopes the anthem bill can be tabled at the Legislative Council within this legislative year.

The national anthem is a symbol of the country and the bill will limit the way the song can be sung to outlaw any insulting act, she added.

She said views on the matter will be garnered and Hong Kong's constitutional and legal status will be taken into account in the legislation process.

Noting the anthem law will unlikely have retrospective effect, Mrs Lam said people should not use this period before the bill is enacted to insult the anthem.